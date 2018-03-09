Holly Willoughby breaks her diet for this sweet treat on This Morning The This Morning presenter couldn't resist tucking into this tasty doughnut wall

She's rumoured to have followed a strict diet to lose weight over the past year, but Holly Willoughby couldn't resist tucking into a glazed doughnut from an impressive 'doughnut wall' live on This Morning on Thursday. The mum-of-three took a bite out of the sweet treat without using her hands in a segment dedicated to the 'sconut' – the hybrid of the scone and doughnut.

Holly later posted a photo of herself enjoying the indulgent snack on Instagram, simply adding the caption: "Doughnut wall…" And fans were impressed that she hadn't passed up on the sconut, with one commenting: "Just when you think you couldn't love @hollywilloughby any more than you do." Others said that they would love to have a doughnut wall in their own homes, with one writing: "I need this in my life!"

Holly Willoughby tucked into the doughnut wall on This Morning

The 37-year-old has stunned fans over the past year with her weight loss transformation, which is said to be the result of a diet comprised of three main foods – carrots, chicken and hummus. She is also said to love mango to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Holly has declined to talk about her diet or fitness routine for fear of influencing young fans, but is said to be enjoying following a healthier lifestyle, something she said is down to having a little more time for herself now that her three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three, are older. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she told ITV's Lorraine. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

The mum-of-three couldn't resist the sweet treat

It was previously revealed that Holly uses Pilates to strengthen her core and maintain her slender shape. Dan Baldwin's wife first started Pilates after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. Lynne told The Sun: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

