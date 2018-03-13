Loading the player...

The affordable Mayfair restaurant where David and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed 'lunch date' The Mayfair restaurant is known for its authentic Indian cuisine

David Beckham is enjoying spending some quality time with his son Brooklyn while he is back in the UK. The father and son enjoyed a "lunch date" together at Mayfair restaurant, Gymkhana, on Monday, with the pair sharing photos from their meal on social media.

The proud dad posted a snap of himself and Brooklyn together in the restaurant on Instagram, writing: "Lunch date @brooklynbeckham." They both also took to Instagram Stories to share photos of their meals – with David appearing to tuck into some tandoori chicken served with an array of sauces.

Although Gymkhana is located in the heart of Mayfair, it offers a surprisingly affordable lunch menu, with two courses for £25 or three courses for £30, plus an additional £16 for 350ml of red or white wine. It also offers an evening tasting menu, serving seven causes of Indian cuisine for £70, or £65 for vegetarians.

David is a fan of fine cuisine, and often visits some of the world's best restaurants with his family and friends. In February, the former footballer took his children to NUSR-ET, the New York restaurant owned by Turkish chef and viral star Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae. Other famous restaurants David has visited in recent weeks include The Ritz in London, and Chez L'Ami Louis in Paris, which he described as his "favourite place" in the city.

The restaurant offers a lunchtime menu from £25

Along with his love of eating out, David has also spoken openly about his passion for wine, and recently said he had been introducing his wife Victoria Beckham to "decent wine". "Victoria didn't really drink wine up until very recently so she has all of a sudden discovered my passion," he told ES magazine. "Well she went through a stage of drinking a nice Blue Nun and a little bit of Lambrusco, but now it's changed. I've introduced her to good, decent wine. I love Californian reds. I love the buttery-ness of Burgundy. Montrachet, I love. Cheval Blanc is one of my favourites."

