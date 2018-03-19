Parents take note! Rochelle Humes reveals how she gets her 'fussy' daughters to eat veggies The singer has two children, Alaia and Valentina, with husband Marvin Humes

Like many parents, Rochelle Humes is facing the age-old problem of trying to persuade her young children to eat healthily. It's been a bit of a challenge, which is why Rochelle, who turns 29 this week, is fronting the Fusstrations campaign by vitamins brand Haliborange. It gives advice on getting children to eat more varied foods and making sure they have the right nutrients and vitamins with help from its range of supplements.

"Alaia would refuse to eat fish and no matter how small I'd chop up vegetables and add them to a bolognese sauce, she'd always manage to fish out the mushrooms," Rochelle told HELLO! of her four-year-old daughter. "It reached the stage where mealtimes would take a couple of hours. I tried everything, like creating fun plates to speed up the process, but the more attention I paid to the problem, the more she would act up."

She revealed: "I finally realised that if I ignored it, she would eat her food. Now I'm getting it with Vally. If her food's not blended, she's not interested. My tactic is to persevere until she eats. You have to be prepared for the mess and food flying across the room, though."

Rochelle's idea of relaxation is to "potter around at home, following recipes by chefs and food bloggers". She also enjoys cooking with husband Marvin's dad, Colin, who has taught her how to prepare Caribbean dishes such as rice and peas and jerk chicken. "But roast dinners – and roast potatoes in particular – are my thing," Rochelle said. "I have a secret recipe involving semolina to make them deliciously crispy." She also has a keen sous chef in the shape of her eldest, Alaia. "When I'm making dinner, she brings her little stool over to the worktop so that she can sit next to me and watch or join in," said the mum-of-two.

Rochelle also likes cooking with Marvin's father, Colin

Rochelle's face lights up when she talks about her girls. "Valentina is nearly walking now," she said. "She holds on to the furniture – she took three steps the other day before falling down. She's talking quite a bit, too. Alaia taught her to say 'hiya' when she pretends to have conversations on her pink toy phone." And her big sister is a budding fashionista. "She often asks to dress herself now and has come down in everything from a swimsuit to a little biker jacket and sunglasses. She tries on my make-up and clothes. With two girls growing up, I've got years of this in store."

