Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have shared the recipe for one of their favourite weeknight meals – and it sounds delicious! The couple appeared in a clip played on ITV's Lorraine to demonstrate how to cook their "Mexican feast", which is not only nutritious but has also been designed to help you get a good night's sleep.

Showing how to cook the recipe from the kitchen of their family home, Emily said: "So after we both get home from work we do like to try and spend some time together cooking something healthy." Peter added: "Also, we want something that's not going to disturb our sleep. So we don't want to eat too late, we want something really quick and easy and that is our Mexican feast!"

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh cooked a healthy Mexican feast

The Mexican dish includes Cajun chicken, mixed pepper and black beans served with rice, soft tacos, guacamole and a pomegranate and herb salsa. A number of the ingredients are said to have sleep-inducing properties; onions are considered a natural sedative, poultry contains tryptophan, an amino acid which could help sleep, and the avocados are high in unsaturated fat and magnesium, which are also believed to help with rest.

The couple have since shared another nutritious recipe on the ITV daytime show – dark chocolate and date nutty bites, which Peter said they tried as a "quick, healthier" alternative to biscuits and chocolates. "After we've put the kids to bed, we're sitting down on the sofa and we do both like to reach for a bit of a sweet treat," Emily explained. "But Pete especially loves the biscuit, which is high in saturated fat and sugar, but this sweet treat we're going to make is the perfect alternative."

The couple have shared their recipes on Lorraine

Emily is becoming a regular guest on ITV's Lorraine, and has recently appeared as a medical expert offering topical health advice on issues such as eating disorders and anxiety.

