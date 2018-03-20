Revealed: royal wedding cake maker Claire Ptak's sweet connection to Jamie Oliver The pastry chef is making a lemon elderflower cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

She may be relatively unknown among royal watchers, but food writer Claire Ptak has been making waves in the culinary world for some time now. Claire, who is making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake, has been named as Jamie Oliver's favourite cake maker. The celebrity chef and father-of-five even commissioned her to make a mocha gluten-free birthday cake for his wife Jools last year.

Claire, who has been labelled London's hippest baker, is known for making indulgent organic bakes, decorated with fresh flowers. She will be making a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream for Harry and Meghan's May wedding, to reflect the bright flavours of spring. She may even take inspiration from a lemony recipe that belongs to her mother, Elisabeth Ptak, who makes "legendary lemon bars".

Harry and Meghan have chosen a lemon elderflower cake

The food writer is, naturally, keeping her royal wedding cake recipe under wraps. But she has shared some of her masterpieces before in Leon: Baking & Puddings, which she co-wrote with Henry Dimbleby in 2011. Claire, who owns East London bakery Violet Cakes, has also penned The Violet Bakery Cookbook.

The new wedding detail was announced on Tuesday by Kensington Palace, with Claire later taking to Instagram to write: "Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!"

Meghan appears to have chosen the baker after interviewing her for her now-closed lifestyle website, The Tig. Meghan, who met the chef in 2015, wrote: "[Claire] has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilised British way) in the UK and beyond."