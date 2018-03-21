Loading the player...

See what 'foodie' Meghan Markle eats in a day Her diet is refreshingly easy to follow

Meghan Markle is a self-proclaimed "foodie", and often used to share recipes and food reviews on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. And while she extolls the benefits of eating a healthy, balanced diet, Prince Harry's fiancée doesn't deny herself the occasional indulgent treat. Get the lowdown of what she eats in a typical day…

Meghan will never skip breakfast:

Meghan always starts her day with a nutritious breakfast. Her meal of choice is steel-cut oats served with bananas or fruit topped with Manuka honey and bee pollen, along with a mug of hot water and lemon. Alternatively, she enjoys an omelette with cheese, fresh herbs and a side of toast.

Lunch is Meghan's favourite meal of the day:

We love Meghan's way of thinking! The former Suits star once said: "I'm always hoping I'm having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It's its own food group for me." The 36-year-old says she is normally hungrier at lunchtimes, so typically enjoys a heavier meal then, followed by a lighter dinner. Some of her other favourite lunches can include sashimi or salads.

Although Meghan doesn't deny herself the occasional portion of chips, she is very health-conscious and typically tries to eat a gluten-free and vegan diet during the week, after noticing a difference to her skin and energy levels when she cuts the food groups out. "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends," she told Best Health in 2015. "But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating."

The former Suits actress loves green juice:

Meghan typically tries to avoid caffeine in the afternoons, instead opting for a green juice to get an energy boost. Speaking to Today, she explained: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

Meghan loves cooking and entertaining:

Sunday dinner is one of Meghan's favourite meals, and she loves cooking a big meal for her nearest and dearest. "I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted," she told Today. "I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot."

She doesn't deny herself a glass of wine:

Although she isn't a big drinker, Meghan won't deny herself the odd glass of wine. In fact, an Italian wine called Tignanello was the inspiration behind the name for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she closed in 2017. Meghan previously told Best Health: "Of course I'm going to have that glass of wine – it's delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you'll be fine."

