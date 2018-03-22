Loading the player...

See what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake may look like The couple have enlisted Claire Ptak from Violet Bakery to make their wedding cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake is set to incorporate the "bright flavours of spring", with buttercream and fresh flowers used to decorate a unique lemon and elderflower base. And a look through the Instagram feed of Violet Bakery, which is owned by pastry chef Claire Ptak, can give an insight into what the cake may look like.

Talented food writer Claire often shares photos of her beautiful confections on social media, which are all made using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients. And they have already earned her a legion of fans - not just Prince Harry and Meghan, but celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools, who often ask Claire to bake homemade cakes for their family on special occasions.

One of Claire's beautiful cakes, which is decorated with buttercream and flowers

"Nice one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Great choice!!! @violetcakeslondon is one of the coolest cooks and bakers I've ever met...always a favourite in our house," he wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Her cakes are totally delicious, and look great, I really love how she properly embraces seasonal ingredients in baking. Sooo good excited. Big love Claire!"

STORY: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake maker

It is Claire's passion for using sustainable and seasonal ingredients that is said to have won over Harry and Meghan, with the former Suits actress previously praising the chef's "delightful treats" in an interview on her lifestyle blog The Tig.

The couple are set to have a lemon and elderflower cake on their wedding day

Claire also said she shares the same values with the couple in a statement released when the news was announced. "I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake," she said. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of." We can't wait to see what it looks like!

MORE: Claire Ptak's sweet connection to Jamie Oliver

Claire focuses on using seasonal, organic ingredients