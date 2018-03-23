Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper makes her a sweet morning treat The Spice Girls star couldn't resist sharing a photo on Instagram

Victoria Beckham received a special treat from her daughter Harper on Thursday morning – a freshly-brewed coffee served alongside a handwritten note. The Spice Girls star couldn't resist sharing a sweet snap of her morning surprise on Instagram Stories, adding the caption: "Kisses from Harper."

Harper had placed a mug of black coffee on their dining table with a note propped up alongside it, which read: "Dear mummy, I hope you like my cofe I made you. Lots of love best ever girl Harper." [sic]. The six-year-old added a drawing of a heart and cup of coffee to complete the sweet note. Harper often writes affectionate notes for her mum to wake up to, and recently left a message to tell the fashion designer: "Dear mummy. I love you so, so, so much. Love Harper."

Victoria is known for giving fans a glimpse at her morning routine on social media, including sharing details of the nutritious breakfast she enjoys alongside her coffee. One of her favourite breakfasts is Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain crunchy cereal, which she says is "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk", and is popular with her children too.

The health-conscious star also revealed that she makes an all-natural cereal for her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolatey cereals. The Cacao Crunch cereal is made from almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned one of the videos showcasing the recipe.

Her nutritious meals are washed down with a dose of apple cider vinegar, which Victoria has every morning before eating. "Be brave! Two tbsp first thing on an empty tummy! x" Victoria wrote on Instagram. Her apple cider vinegar of choice is Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the 'Mother'. The drink is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurised and gluten-free, and is available for £6.99 at Holland & Barrett.

