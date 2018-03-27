This royal wedding gin is the perfect way to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The perfect tipple for the royal wedding!

Let the royal wedding celebrations begin! To commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, a pub located close to the couple's wedding venue in Windsor has launched a limited-edition celebratory gin, aptly called Gin&'er.

The Queen Charlotte, which is located opposite Windsor Castle, has joined forces with Oak Taverns Ltd to create the commemorative spirit that is now on sale in the historic pub. The gin is made with organic lemon peel, lime flower and ginger, and is best served with either tonic and lemon or ginger ale and orange, both with a fresh ginger garnish.

The Queen Charlotte pub has launched Gin&'er, a royal wedding commemorative gin

Although the gin is currently only available in 70cl bottles, miniature bottles will be launching soon, while bottle number one of the limited-edition drink is set to be auctioned off for a charity of Harry's choice.

The Queen Charlotte is sure to be one of the most popular spots for fans trying to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan on their wedding day thanks to its ideal spot opposite Windsor Castle, where St George's Chapel is located. The pub serves over 100 different gins and has also created another of its own spirits, Guildhall Island Gin, named after the cobbled area in which the pub and Windsor Castle is located.

The celebratory gin is available now

Gin&'er is not the only gin that has been created in honour of the royal wedding; royal warrant holder Partridges is also stocking a new gin to commemorate both Prince Harry and Meghan's big day and the Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place just a few days later.

Meanwhile, a huge array of commemorative items are available for royal enthusiasts looking for a souvenir from Harry and Meghan's nuptials. The official wedding china launched on Friday, and features a cornflower blue design with white detailing and a golden monogram of the couple's initials tied together with a white ribbon, surmounted by Harry's coronet.

