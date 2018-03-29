Victoria Beckham bought her children this indulgent Parisian treat The fashion designer bought her children a special gift

Victoria Beckham treated her children to a delicious souvenir from her trip to Paris on Wednesday - some macarons from luxury French bakery Ladurée. Although the fashion designer and her children typically follow a healthy, low-sugar diet, it appears Victoria decided to allow them a special treat ahead of the Easter holidays.

"Little present for Harper and the boys! Kisses from Paris," Victoria captioned a post on Instagram Stories, which showed the luxurious green bag from Ladurée. Although she didn't show fans what she had bought, it's likely that Victoria chose a selection of macarons, which the bakery is world-renowned for.

The bakery has more than ten stores and restaurants in Paris, along with a further three in the Beckhams' hometown of London, with locations in the City, Covent Garden and Burlington Arcade, only a couple of miles away from their luxurious Holland Park home.

The macaroons are very different to the nutritious snacks and meals Victoria usually makes for her children; the health-conscious star has previously shared a glimpse at the after-school snacks Harper, Cruz and Romeo enjoy, including toasted seeds doused in liquid aminos, or vegetable crudités, such as mange tout, peppers and celery.

The fashion designer often shows off her healthy food on social media

Their meals are equally healthy, and Victoria has traded sugar-laden breakfast cereals for a homemade alternative that she has called cacao crunch, made from all-natural ingredients including almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned a video demonstrating the recipe.

The mum-of-four has also shown how she makes her "green monster" smoothie, made with a mix of apples, kiwis, lemons, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds. "The green monster for the Beckhams!" Victoria captioned a photo of her Nutribullet in action, surrounded by bowls of chopped fresh fruit. And as you would expect from the health-conscious star, the smoothie included a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds.