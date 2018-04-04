This is what you can eat at Coachella this year From mac & cheese pizza to vegan cookies, the famous music festival is serving up some delicious dishes

Coachella is famed for its top class music acts and star-studded crowd but this year there's another big draw at the California festival: the food. The event's Instagram page has posted a sneak preview of the dishes on sale and it's got us feeling very, very hungry. The photos show a delicious array of foods, from mac 'n' cheese pizzas and vegan cookies to dreamy ice creams! This year sees the debut of the Indio Central Market which boasts over 15 top restaurants from LA to New York. There's also featured restaurants, pop up restaurants and outdoor desert dining. The festival runs on the weekends from 13 to 21 April in the Colorado Desert with top names like The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem performing, along with a huge line-up of bands.

Coachella posted: "Come for the music, stay for the food 😋 A deep lineup of the best vendors from every cuisine will be setting up their kitchens on the fields. Making it's debut this year is the Indio Central Market, featuring 15+ celebrated restaurants all under one tent, and the Ice Cream Shop from @vanleeuwenicecream."

MORE: Davina McCall gives us healthy eating inspiration with this delicious Easter breakfast

Festival fans are already salivating at the sight of the food, with one writing: "Oh my god sign me up." Another said: "I'm really just going for the food haha." One follower posted: "Ummm I know where we'll be spending all our time… Food tent."

Loading the player...

MORE: This royal wedding gin is the perfect way to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Coachella's website reveals the festival features food from over 100 vendors selling everything from wood-fired pizza to authentic street tacos and freshly made Pad Thai. There are plenty of options for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free festival goers too. And then there's the ice cream. Gourmet Churros & Ice Cream, Ice cream filled donuts, charcoal ice-cream and popsicles. Sign us up.