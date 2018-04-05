Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham reveals clever trick for using up leftover Easter eggs The fashion designer shared a video of Cruz, 13, and Romeo, 15, melting chocolate

Does anyone else have a surplus of Easter eggs at home? Victoria Beckham has revealed how her children are making good use of their leftover treats – by melting the eggs and turning them into decadent chocolate strawberries! The fashion designer took to Instagram Stories to post a video of her sons Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, busy at work in the kitchen.

"What are you doing boys?" Victoria asked her sons. "Melting down the Easter eggs and making chocolate strawberries," Romeo replied, swirling a bowl of milk chocolate over the hob. "Smells so good," Cruz added in the background. Victoria followed it up with another video of Romeo dipping the strawberries in chocolate. She asked her chef friend Gordon Ramsay: "What do you think about this @gordongram?"

The Beckhams are currently enjoying their Easter break in Miami. Doting mum Victoria also shared the sweetest photo of her youngest child, and only daughter, Harper on Instagram. The schoolgirl, six, was pictured painting in the family's garden by their pool. "Beautiful little artist x Kisses from Harper x," Victoria wrote.

The family travelled to the States over the Easter weekend, and were joined by Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, who is currently studying at university in New York. Following their arrival on Sunday, the family headed out to watch the Miami Open men's tennis finals, where they saw John Isner beat Alexander Zverev. It would have been an amazing experience for keen tennis player Romeo, who had the opportunity to meet some of the champions and play with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

Victoria and David also appear to have taken their children on a boat trip on Monday evening; Romeo couldn't resist sharing a photo of himself sat at the back of their boat with the Miami coastline in the background. Meanwhile, Victoria and Harper enjoyed some mother-daughter pampering on Tuesday, as they went to get manicures together.