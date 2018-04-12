Chrissy Teigen is still craving her 'giant' wedding cake - and now you will too The expectant mum shared a photo of the stunning cake on Instagram

It's been almost five years since Chrissy Teigen married John Legend, but she has admitted she still gets cravings for their incredible wedding cake. The couple served a four-tier carrot cake on their big day, which was adorned eucalyptus leaves and fresh flowers in a beautiful take on the naked wedding cake trend.

Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram on Wednesday, Chrissy told her 16.7 million Instagram followers: "Someone tagged me in a photo of my wedding cake and my fata** wants cake so bad now so here is a pic of my wedding cake. It was carrot with cream cheese frosting and it was awesome. I miss you, giant cake."

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her wedding cake on Instagram

The cake proved inspirational (and appetising) to many of Chrissy's fans, some of whom admitted they would love something similar for their own weddings. "Oh my gosh this looks amazing, I need a piece - or maybe all of it," one commented. "I want this for my wedding," another wrote.

Chrissy and John married in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. While she was evidently thrilled with their wedding cake, the model initially wanted something a little different, telling People magazine before their big day: "I'm not a big sweets person, which is why I'm really specific about the cake, which is going to be a really multi-layer cake. It's layers and layers of crêpe and pastry creme in between with raspberry sauce."

Chrissy married John Legend in September 2013

Naked wedding cakes have been a big trend in recent years, with many couples opting to avoid traditional icing in favour of sponge cakes adorned with pretty flowers. It is a trend that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also set to follow with their royal wedding cake in May, which will be created by London pastry chef Claire Ptak.

Announcing details of their wedding cake in March, it was revealed that the couple had opted for a confection that would incorporate the "bright flavours of spring", with buttercream and fresh flowers used to decorate a lemon and elderflower base.