Ruth Langsford is a fan of this high-street restaurant too - see her 'blowout' meal The This Morning presenter dined at Nando's on Sunday

Ruth Langsford enjoyed one last "blowout" meal on Sunday before resuming her health kick - and she went to high-street restaurant chain Nando's to do so! The This Morning presenter shared a glimpse at her indulgent meal in an Instagram video, admitting that she had struggled to settle on just one thing on the menu.

The clip panned across her plate, on which she had half a chicken, corn on the cob, peas, rice, chips and coleslaw. "So... had to have a final blowout! Didn't know what to have from @nandosuk so I had EVERYTHING!!" Ruth captioned the post.

Ruth's video came after she revealed she was resuming her fitness regime following a couple of weeks off. The 58-year-old encouraged her followers to join her on the health kick, with just 15 minutes of exercise at home each day. "Need to get on it after an over indulgent Easter!" Ruth admitted.

Prior to the Easter holidays, Ruth had stayed committed to a healthy diet and exercise routine, and inspired fans by sharing photos of her nutritious meals on Instagram. Recent posts include a glimpse at her balanced breakfast, which featured a sliced hard-boiled egg with a sprinkling of pepper, cherry tomatoes and avocado, served with two rice cakes and a green juice. Some of her other home-cooked healthy meals include a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe, and a chicken, pepper and courgette tray bake.

Ruth also proudly showcased her living room workout, admitting she had found the moves - including ab crunches on the sofa - "so hard". The popular TV presenter inspired many of her followers to try the routine, with some commenting to let her know how they got on. "Tried it. Did a couple. Now resting on the sofa," one commented. Another wrote: "That was hard but will be worth it. Thanks Ruth."

