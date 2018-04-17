Jamie Oliver has launched a very special new campaign – and it's backed by these celebrity parents The celebrity chef is waging a war on junk food advertising

Jamie Oliver is taking a stand against junk food advertising aimed at children – and he's already got the backing of a number of famous parents. The celebrity chef launched his #AdEnough campaign on Monday, and is calling for the government to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV and to restrict the messages children are exposed to online and in the street.

The father-of-four has also encouraged the public to support the campaign by posting a selfie with their hands over their eyes, to show that the only ad-blocker we currently have is to look away. "The science? The more junk food advertising children see, the more of it they eat. Simple," Jamie explained.

Jamie said that the campaign could send a "powerful" message to the government that the public want a change, and it has already been supported by a number of famous faces – starting with Jamie's wife Jools, who posted a photo of their three youngest children, Poppy, Buddy and River covering their eyes. "It's really simple just cut the rubbish junk food ads! It will clearly help the huge, huge problem of childhood obesity surely that's a great thing!" Jools wrote.

Other celebrities backing the initiative include Fearne Cotton, who said she didn't want children to be "bombarded" with advertising for unhealthy foods. Meanwhile Claudia Schiffer, Richard Branson, Paloma Faith and Amanda Holden also got involved, taking to Instagram to share photos of themselves or their children covering their eyes.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher also posted photos in support of the campaign. The couple, who are currently on holiday at Walt Disney World, shared a selfie together, along with a photo of their eldest son Buzz shielding his eyes and encouraged their fans to do the same.

As part of his campaign against childhood obesity, Jamie is also calling for national programmes to measure and weigh children, compulsory targets for sugar and calorie reduction in food and drinks, and for Ofsted to also monitor school dinners.