Victoria Beckham never lets her healthy diet slip – even on her birthday! The fashion designer, who turned 44 on Tuesday, swapped a traditional birthday cake for something much more nutritious – a "cake" made entirely out of fruit.

The mum-of-four received the unusual birthday treat from her husband David Beckham and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper on Tuesday morning, and appeared delighted with the confection, which featured a large chunk of watermelon topped with strawberries and blueberries and one candle, in the style of a birthday cake.

"Love from a very lucky mummy x I love u all so so much x kisses," Victoria captioned an Instagram clip of herself cutting into the fruit. She also shared a photo of the cake on Instagram Stories, writing: "They know me too well! Fruit birthday cake for breakfast!"

Victoria is known for her healthy lifestyle, and previously revealed that she starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal, which she also gives to her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolate cereals.

The 44-year-old has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone." She follows up her morning run with an hour-long session with a personal trainer, where they follow a dance-based workout from the Tracy Anderson Method.

