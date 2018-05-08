The Queen is hiring a new chef for Buckingham Palace - do you have what it takes? Find out how you could work for royalty

Buckingham Palace is offering an opportunity talented chefs won't want to miss - the chance to become the Queen's full-time Chef de Partie. The unique role will involve creating meals for Her Majesty's state dinners and royal receptions, and better still, comes with on-site accommodation, so you'll also get to live at the royal residence.

According to the Royal Household website, every day on the job will be different. "You'll prepare receptions and state dinners, as well as staff lunches," the listing notes, adding that the job may also require working at other royal residences on occasion. So one day you could be cooking for the Queen and her prestigious guests, and another you could be preparing meals for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge or perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace.

Buckingham Palace is hiring a new full-time chef

The job description also says: "This is no ordinary Demi Chef de Partie role. In our state-of-the-art kitchens, you'll prepare classical and contemporary menus for a wide range of events, learning essential skills that will provide stepping stones for a great career."

However, there is a catch. Due to the complimentary meals and live-in basis of the role, the salary has been adjusted to reflect this, so the successful candidate will receive a wage of £21,151.88 per year (nearly £2,000 less than the average wage for chefs in London). But it could be a small price to pay for the rare opportunity to cater for the royal family and call Buckingham Palace your home.

The successful candidate will prepare food for the Queen's state banquets

As for the food you can expect to prepare? According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Queen is "not a foodie". Speaking to HELLO! Online, Darren revealed that Her Majesty often preferred to stick to the same dishes, with her favourite snack said to be chocolate biscuit cake, so much so that its leftovers have been packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she can enjoy them over a weekend.

