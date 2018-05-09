Loading the player...

Ruth Langsford masters meal prep with these super healthy snacks The This Morning presenter is giving fans healthy eating inspiration

Ruth Langsford has revealed how she keeps her healthy diet on track despite her busy lifestyle – with lots of meal prep! The This Morning presenter shared a glimpse at her nutritious breakfast and snacks that she had prepared in advance of her day at work on Wednesday, and fans were suitably impressed.

"Breakfast & snacks all prepared for tomorrow! Night night x x," Ruth captioned a video, which showed a series of Tupperware boxes lined up on her kitchen worktop. One tub had two hardboiled eggs with ham and cherry tomatoes, while chopped avocado was one of the snacks in a smaller pot. Ruth had also made a fresh green juice, as well as taking some carrot batons and a small tub of houmous to ensure she always has a healthy snack to hand. Another pot featured sliced apple and cubes of cheese, and the selection inspired a number of Ruth's followers, along with some celebrity friends.

Ruth Langsford has been following a healthy diet and exercise routine

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson commented: "Most organised woman I've ever met lovely." Meanwhile Rochelle Humes wrote: "Ohhh you're very good. I need to get back into gear. Too much bank holiday fun. Hope you're both well."

Ruth has been following a healthy diet and exercise routine for the last few months, and has occasionally been sharing photos of her home-cooked meals on social media. Some of her other healthy meals include a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe, and a chicken, pepper and courgette tray bake.

The TV presenter impressed fans with her nutritious meals

However, the TV presenter doesn't deny herself the occasional treat; in April Ruth went for a "blowout" meal at Nando's, admitting she had struggled to settle on just one thing on the menu. The clip panned across her plate, on which she had half a chicken, corn on the cob, peas, rice, chips and coleslaw. "So... had to have a final blowout! Didn't know what to have from @nandosuk so I had EVERYTHING!!" Ruth captioned the post.

