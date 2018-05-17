Windsor goes wild with royal wedding-inspired food and drink – watch video Take a peek inside some of the local businesses

Windsor is going wild in the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day! Excitement is reaching fever pitch and local businesses are doing their bit to celebrate the couple's union. Food and drink inspired by the royal wedding have hit shelves, whether it's lemon and elderflower fudge (in a nod to Harry and Meghan's wedding cake) or a drink named after the soon-to-be newlyweds. In this video made by our sister brand HOLA TV, you can go behind the scenes at the Windsor and Eton brewery, have a pint at the Queen Charlotte pub and drool over the confectionary at Fudge Kitchen. Enjoy!

