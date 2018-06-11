Victoria Beckham reveals her go-to sweet breakfast treat And it's calorie-free too!

Victoria Beckham has revealed her favourite way to sweeten her morning coffee and breakfast without breaking her healthy diet. The fashion designer is a fan of liquid Stevia drops, which are sugar-free and calorie-free, yet will add a sweet flavour to her favourite foods.

The mum-of-four shared a photo of two chocolate and caramel flavour sweeteners next to her coffee on Monday morning, telling fans: "I am totally into these 'sweet drops'. Anyone know where I can get them in London??"

Victoria Beckham adds liquid stevia to her breakfast and coffee

The sweeteners in question are SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Liquid Stevia, which are sold widely in the US but aren't as easily available in the UK. They are available in a number of flavours, such as coconut and vanilla, and are designed as a guilt-free way to sweeten coffee, smoothies, porridge or yoghurts.

Although Victoria might struggle to find them in health stores near her London home, she would be able to order the sweetener online on Amazon for around £10 a bottle. Or she could try similar products such as MyProtein's Flavdrops or Nick's Stevia Drops, which are available at Holland & Barrett. Stevia is a popular alternative for anyone trying to reduce sugar in their diets as it has no calories and is 200 times sweeter than sugar in the same concentration, meaning only a tiny amount is needed to sweeten food or drink.

The fashion designer follows a healthy diet and exercise routine

Victoria often shares details of her healthy diet and lifestyle on social media, previously revealing that she starts each morning with a dose of apple cider vinegar, and encouraging her followers to do the same. The health-conscious star also prepares a nutritious breakfast for herself and her family each morning, with some of her favourite choices including green smoothies, sugar-free cereals and fresh fruit, served with unsweetened almond milk.

The Spice Girls singer has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said.