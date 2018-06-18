Andrea McLean is a fan of this surprising restaurant – and it's super affordable The Loose Women star dined out for Father's Day on Sunday

Andrea McLean has revealed one of her favourite restaurants, and chances are you'll find one on a high street near you. The Loose Women star praised Italian chain Zizzi for having an extensive selection of dairy-free dishes, as she usually struggles to eat out due to her lactose intolerance.

During a visit to the restaurant to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, Andrea posted a photo of their special non-dairy menu on Instagram, writing: "Thank you Zizzi for being one of the few places I can eat in, worry-free! As a severely lactose intolerant person it can be quite stressful worrying about dairy in food, so this is fantastic!"

Andrea McLean said she struggles to eat out as she is lactose intolerant

Andrea has previously spoken openly about her food intolerance, describing herself as "vegan-ish" as she doesn't consume dairy. "I've suffered with shingles-like viruses throughout my life, so I looked into what foods are good for your immune system, metabolism and menopause," she told Fit & Well magazine. "A vegan diet had everything I wanted – I can digest it all properly, as I get irritable bowel when I'm stressed, and I'm intolerant to milk. But I'm not vegan. I'll happily have a steak! I call myself vegan-ish!"

The mum-of-two also previously joked that she was a "dinner party nightmare" after developing intolerances to foods such as peppers, garlic, hazelnuts and brazil nuts, as well as one of the most popular alternatives to dairy – soya milk.

Andrea says she's a "dinner party nightmare" due to her food intolerances

Andrea is not the only Loose Women panellist who loves affordable high-street restaurants; her colleague Ruth Langsford previously revealed she can't resist the occasional visit to Nando's, sharing a photo of her "blowout" meal at the chicken restaurant after being unable to settle on just one thing.

"So... had to have a final blowout! Didn't know what to have from @nandosuk so I had EVERYTHING!!" Ruth captioned the post, which showed half a chicken with corn on the cob, peas, rice, chips and coleslaw.