Is this the secret to Kylie Jenner's slim post-baby body? The new mum showcased her impressive culinary skills on Monday

Kylie Jenner has showcased her flat and toned stomach just four months after giving birth - and now she may have revealed her secret. The new mum has taken to preparing healthy home-cooked meals for herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, as demonstrated in a new cooking tutorial video she shared on Instagram on Monday.

The clip showed her impressive culinary skills as she prepared chicken noodle soup, using ingredients like celery, carrots and onion in a chicken broth, to which she added egg noodles, shredded chicken and matzo balls. Kylie gave step-by-step instructions on how to prepare the dish for themselves, before settling down to enjoy hers while watching cooking programmes on television.

Kylie Jenner made chicken noodle soup on Monday

The dish Kylie prepared is a healthy dinner choice and also quick to prepare - ideal for a working mum. And she appears to have inspired her followers, some of whom requested that Kylie share recipe videos with them more often.

MORE: Get healthy eating inspiration here

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi in February, and has wasted no time in returning to the public eye, making high profile appearances at events like the Met Gala and Coachella festival. And the reality TV star opened up about her new role as a mother in an interview with her sister Kim Kardashian for ES Magazine in May, saying she has learnt "so much" since welcoming her baby girl.

Loading the player...

The new mum shared a cooking tutorial with fans on social media

"It's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience," she said. "Of course, there's hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs."

STORY: Kylie Jenner makes red carpet return at Met Gala

She added: "And, it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn’t even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."