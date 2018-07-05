Prince Charles reveals 'darling' wife Camilla's guilty pleasure The Duchess of Cornwall has a sweet tooth

Prince Charles has revealed that his wife the Duchess of Cornwall has a sweet tooth! The future King was on an engagement in Wales where he was visiting the Natural Weigh shop in Crickhowell town. When shop employees offered Charles some chocolates, he cheekily declined the offer, saying: "It's my darling wife who likes chocolate." During the outing, the Prince tried his hand at zero-waste shopping, pouring a portion of organic cannellini beans into a jar – avoiding the use of plastic.

Chloe Masefield, 29, who runs the shop with husband Robin Masefield, 31, spoke about the Prince's keen interest in the environment. "He is really interested with the plastic issue – he has a genuine interest in that area," she said. "We thought he might be interested in having some of our chocolate, but he went for the cannellini beans instead. He was really keen that there wasn't single use plastic around."

Charles' revelation comes shortly after his wife Camilla opened up about her husband's food preferences. While appearing in a segment for MasterChef Australia, the Duchess said: "He loves local cheeses, he's a huge cheese fan. Anything to do with cheese, he'll love… Anything with eggs, with a bit of local vegetables of some kind, he'd love that. You'd definitely see a smile."

Camilla also revealed that garlic is a no-no in the palace. "I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no," she said. When the host asked her if it was because the royals spend so much time chatting to guests, she agreed, saying: "Exactly. It's always so – you just have to lay off the garlic."

Charles has been on a visit to Wales

Camilla isn't the only royal who loves chocolate. Chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the Queen for 11 years at Buckingham Palace, has previously revealed that Her Majesty is not a foodie at heart, but she does love chocolate. "She is absolutely a chocoholic," Darren told HELLO! in 2016. "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

He added: "For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison. For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites."