Victoria Beckham just launched an affordable new line – and it's not what you might expect Will you be snapping these up?

Victoria Beckham has launched a new venture that may surprise fans – a collection of limited-edition chocolates! The fashion designer has collaborated with master chocolatier Pierre Marcolini to design a box of 16 chocolate hearts to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her fashion house.

The mum-of-four has brought her elegant style to create a bespoke box of chocolates that evoke four different shades of emotion. There are four different flavours within the selection; the Maison's Casse-Noisette, Caramel Salted Butter, Rose-Passion and Yuzu. And adhering to Victoria's healthy lifestyle, sugar content has been kept to a minimum.

Les Coeurs de Victoria Beckham will be available in Pierre Marcolini boutiques worldwide and at an exclusive pop-up in the Victoria Beckham Dover Street store from Thursday 4 October. A box of 16 hearts costs £35 – an affordable way for fans to snap up one of Victoria's designs.

Victoria first hinted at the collaboration in February, sharing a sneak peek at some chocolate truffles on Instagram. "Happy Valentines! Thank you @PierreMarcoliniHimself @PierreMarcolini... can't wait to share more details of our project coming soon!" Victoria wrote. The same image was shared on the chef's Instagram account, along with the caption: "Pierre Marcolini x Victoria Beckham Duo de coeurs... coming soon."

The range is to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Victoria's fashion line

However, Victoria's collaboration with a chocolatier may also come as a surprise, as she is known for her strict healthy diet, which sees her consume apple cider vinegar, vegetable smoothies and sugar-free cereal on a daily basis. The doting mum ensures that her children all eat a balanced diet too, swapping sugary breakfast cereals for her homemade equivalent, which she calls Cacao Crunch cereal, and giving them a selection of seeds soaked in organic Aminos as a healthy after-school snack.

The 44-year-old has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."