Whether you are after a traditional Christmas meal or something less seasonal, there are plenty of restaurants offering up some delicious Christmas menus this month. It can be tricky knowing which to choose from but we’ve got it all wrapped up for you with a few of our own suggestions. From mouth-watering pizzas and turkey with all the trimmings to Christmas pudding and custard there is no better time to indulge yourselves and toast the festive days in style.

This popular restaurant chain may be best-known for its selection of Italian dishes but Prezzo has added a touch of Christmas glamour to its seasonal menu including a Christmas Cracker Calzone dish and pappardelle with rabbit, pancetta, parsley and crispy prosciutto. Just an example of many festive options to choose from, the restaurant has a great offer on right now of a three course meal and glass of Prosecco for just £22.95.

If it’s a slice of pizza you are lusting after, the chefs at PizzaExpress have cooked up a storm with their new menu that includes a Beef and Horseradish Romana pizza with delicately sliced potatoes and a deliciously sweet and salty Maple-Glazed Gammon Romana. Even their much-loved dough balls have had a festive makeover and been renamed snowballs with an addition of cinnamon and icing sugar served up with a choice of a vanilla cream or salted caramel dip. The restaurant is offering a three course meal and a glass of fizz from just £19.95.

For those of you who fancy something more traditional however The Rosewood Hotel London brasserie has a selection of Christmas party menus to choose from, all featuring a roasted Norfolk bronze turkey with braised red cabbage and cranberry sauce. You can also get in the spirit of things with a visit ti the hotel’s Holborn Dining Room that is serving up a festive pate en croute as well as other dishes including turkey, smoked bacon, madeira, dried cranberries and pistachio wrapped up in pastry, with a carrot, leek, celery jelly at the centre.

If you want to spice up your festivities book a table at The Cinnamon Club This restaurant in the heart of Westminster is offering a unique modern-Indian style menu where you can enjoy a four-course feast and an aperitif of Christmas punch with desserts including the Garam masala Christmas pudding with nutmeg custard and green cardamom brulee. Set in the historic Grade II listed former Westminster Library, The Cinnamon Club is an institution in the world of Indian fine dining and offers the perfect venue for a large Christmas party.

Finally, a visit to The Ivy in Covent Garden is a must if you want to sample some of the finest food around such as classic dishes including braised pork & veal meat balls, The Ivy shepherd’s pie, steamed thai sea bass and roast devonshire chicken. If that’s not enough to get your taste buds watering the restaurant has a special Christmas pudding on its menu - The Ivy Christmas flambé featuring dark chocolate, redcurrants and vanilla ice cream looks meltingly good. No better time than to get your just desserts! It goes without saying that you must book a table well in advance but if you fail to do so there's always the option of the central dining bar, where the A La Carte and Table d'hôte menus are both served.