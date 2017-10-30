Shirley Ballas upsets Strictly viewers by criticising host Claudia Winkleman The head judge scolded Claudia for 'slouching' during the results show

Shirley Ballas caused a stir amongst Strictly fans on Sunday evening, as she publicly scolded host Claudia Winkleman for 'slouching'. The head judge had been discussing Alexandra Burke's Halloween performance on the show when she made the remarks about Claudia's posture – and her comments didn't go down well with fans. The incident took place as Shirley discussed Alexandra's core strength, asking Claudia to help demonstrate, by saying: "Will you stand up for a minute, as you do slouch a bit." Looking shocked, Claudia obliged, but remarked: "That’' a brave thing to say." Shirley then proceeded to straighten out Claudia's posture, telling the star: "You need to pull in your fuse box and flatten your chest."

Strictly's Shirley Ballas told host Claudia Winkleman, 'You do slouch a bit'

While Claudia seemed to take the exchange in good humour, Shirley faced a backlash on Twitter from viewers. "I think the remarks of Shirley towards Claudia crossed a line," one commented. "Reminds me of a mother who only criticises." Another agreed, writing: "Oh my god, how rude was Shirley to Claudia?! Every week I'm liking her less and less." A third added: "I do find Shirley very patronising", while a fourth stated: "Shirley didn't your parents teach you – 'if you can’t say anything nice – keep quiet' #unkind."

However, other were quick to see the funny side, with one fan describing it as the "single best tv moment of the decade". Another wrote: "Shirley shading Claudia. What an ICON!" And a third commented: "Oh my days, that moment with Claudia and Shirley had me in stitches!"

Simon Rimmer became the fifth celebrity to leave the competition at the weekend

This weekend saw Simon Rimmer become the fifth celebrity to the leave the competition, following a dance-off with Saturdays singer Mollie King. Gracious in defeat, the Sunday Brunch star said appearing on the show had been "the most amazing experience ever". He said the "biggest thank you" had to go to his professional dance partner Karen Clifton, "who has convinced this lumbering 54-year-old bloke that I could stand-up on a Saturday night and dance in front of millions of people and she has become you know, a proper friend not just to me but to all my family and for that I can't thank you enough".