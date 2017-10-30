There was a mini Downton Abbey reunion - and it was amazing! See the sweet snap Downton Abbey fans rejoice! Could there be a movie in the works?

They were all propelled into the spotlight together after starring in Downton Abbey. And on Sunday, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech enjoyed a mini-reunion in London as they attended a special screening of Hugh's new movie, Paddington 2. Hugh, who played Robert Crawley in the beloved period drama, took to his Instagram page to share a sweet picture of the trio, writing alongside: "Nothing better than meeting up with great pals - especially after a screening of 'Paddington 2'." The same photo was then shared on his former co-stars' respective pages, with Allen writing: "Simply brilliant seeing these guys last night. Fantastic #paddington2 screening and then dinner and giggles! Always be family to me." He also cryptically added the hashtag, #weshoulddoamovietogether.

Could the Downton Abbey film finally be happening?

Michelle, who starred as Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV show, simply wrote: "Nothing better than meeting up with great pals - especially after a screening of 'Paddington 2'." Fans rushed to comment on the reunion, with one stating: "Please please please come back to us!!! Downton I miss you!!" Another posted: "Love these faces together." A third follower shared: "Re-watching Downton for the 4-5th time. Missing you guys so much!" Over the past few months, speculation has been mounting that the show could make a return - but on the big screen. NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, has previously confirmed that a film will be in production next year, telling Associated Press: "There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

Earlier this month, creator Julian Fellowes opened up about the possibility of a Downton Abbey film, admitting that the biggest challenge about the much-anticipated adaptation is bringing all of the ensemble cast together. "I hope there's going to be a film, I'm really supportive of it," he said. "I think the issue will be rounding up all the actors because they are all stars now, you know, and they're in series in America and Britain and the West End and Broadway and so on, and so it will be a logistical challenge as they say. I imagine that is what they have to overcome, but I don't know any more than you do!"