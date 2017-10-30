Strictly star Susan Calman quits Twitter due to negative comments Susan Calman temporarily quit Twitter due to negative comments

Susan Calman temporarily left Twitter on Sunday after receiving some negative comments following her performance on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The comedian, who is partnered with Kevin Clifton for the show, tweeted a photo of herself photoshopped into the Test Card F photo, writing: "I'm not the most self-confident person and I do take things personally. Taking the day off here to build up the joy again. Back soon." Prior to that, she had shared a post that read: "Thanks for all the lovely tweets. As for the not so nice ones 1) I know I am not thin 2) I'm not the best dancer. And that's ok with me."

Susan and Kevin performed as Game of Thrones characters

Fans were quick to support Susan, with one writing: "Your book SAVED me last year. You're amazing. You're an inspiration. I ADORE YOU. Don't let those who seek to bring you down, win," while another added: "You might not be the most confident person, but you give so much joy and happiness to so many of us. Every time you dance I think you're dancing for a whole part of society who usually aren't represented or accepted. Big big love."

I'm not the most self confident person and I do take things personally. Taking the day off here to build up the joy again. Back soon xx pic.twitter.com/DPa6m7RWOE — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 29, 2017

Susan dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones or Saturday's Halloween-themed episode, while Kevin dressed up as Jon Snow. Emilia Clarke, who plays the role in the hit TV show, sent the pair a good luck message ahead of their performance. Speaking in character, she said: "Susan, my sources tell me you are playing the Mother of Dragons this week on Strictly Come Dancing. As the Mother of Dragons myself, I wanted to wish you luck. Because you are my favourite. You and adorable Kevin, I want to win."

Tonight I'm Daenerys Targaryen on @bbcstrictly. I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It's actually her *swoons* pic.twitter.com/GOuohvSqt9 — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 28, 2017

The 42-year-old returned to the social media site when she made it safely through to next week's show, writing: "Through to week 7. Never thought it would happen. And it's because of you lot voting and @keviclifton's brilliance. Thank you so much." Kevin added: "So proud of @SusanCalman. Beautiful ballroom dancing with real feeling and joy! Thank you everyone who helped us through a tough week." Susan then replied: "Couldn't love you more mate. You're a gent, an incredible teacher and my best friend."