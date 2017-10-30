Did this Sunday Brunch guest accidentally reveal Strictly elimination result ahead of the show? It's the third elimination blunder this month

Sunday Brunch fans were left shocked after wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan appeared to reveal who had become the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing this week, making the slip-up the third elimination gaffe this month. On Sunday morning, the Really Wild Show presenter hinted that chef Simon Rimmer was the latest star to leave whilst mocking his dancing efforts. "First of all, I'm not talking to you Simon, because I've been trying to get on Strictly Come Dancing for 10 years," she told Simon and his co-host Tim Lovejoy. "They won't have me. Then there you are!"

Michaela Strachan teased who had become the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly

She added: "I'm going to be a little bit judgemental and say that last night's performance - you put your heart and soul into it - you looked like you were playing a part in Sweeney Todd, quite frankly." Continuing with her judgement, Michaela continued: "You were very stiff, there was still a lot of room for improvement." However, fellow guest Mark Gatiss jumped up in Simon's defence, saying he'd "done brilliantly to get to Week Six" – to which Michaela hit back: "I'm amazed you got to week six - oh, did I say that out loud? That was meant to be in my head."

Simon Rimmer faced Mollie King in the dance-off this week

During Sunday's results' show, it was revealed Simon had become the fifth celebrity to be voted off Strictly alongside his professional dance partner Karen Clifton. The presenter faced Saturdays singer Mollie King in the dance-off on the show's Halloween special with all four judges opting to save Mollie and her dance partner AJ Pritchard. Meanwhile, Michaela's gaffe comes shortly after Debbie McGee accidentally revealed Reverend Richard Coles had been booted off Strictly hours before the results show aired. Ruth Langsford also shared the news that she made it through to next week's show with Anton du Beke before the results show aired, which left fans 'furious'.