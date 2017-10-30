This Corrie actress is first confirmed celebrity for Dancing on Ice Brooke Vincent has starred on the soap since 2004

The first celebrity contestant to join Dancing on Ice has been revealed! Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has signed up to the show, admitting that it's "killed" her to keep it a secret for so long. Brooke announced the exciting news on This Morning on Monday, chatting to the nation's favourite hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, who will also present the talent show next year.

Brooke, 25, will be competing against 11 other celebrities who are yet to be confirmed. Talking about the ITV hit show which starts in the New Year, Brooke said: "I love a challenge. Ice skating - what an amazing skill. I'm more impressed with the fact I can go with the girls and be like, 'I can do this, I can do that,' and they'll be holding onto the sides. I've been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards."

Brooke Vincent is the first celebrity contestant to be revealed

The soap star is set to meet her professional skating partner in the coming days as she embarks on her training for the show. Having a laugh with Holly and Phil, Brooke said: "I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I'll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!"

Brooke will be skating to impress a live audience at home as well as the ice panel, who will consist of favourite judge Jason Gardiner, Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and one remaining judge who is rumoured to be Ashley Banjo, street dancing legend and leader of the dance troupe, Diversity.

Holly and Phil will also be returning to present Dancing On Ice for the new, revamped series. Sharing her delight, Holly revealed in a statement: "I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones."