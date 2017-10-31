Dancing on Ice: Second celebrity contestant revealed! The newcomer joins Corrie's Brooke Vincent

The second celebrity contestant for ITV's Dancing on Ice has been revealed! Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker has joined the line-up, and will be taking to the ice alongside Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent when the show returns early next year. The news was announced live on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine, with 63-year-old Cheryl admitting she was feeling incredibly nervous about taking part. "I started yesterday and it was such huge fun," the TV star said. "I wasn't feeling nervous because I didn't know what to expect. But as of yesterday, I am feeling nervous! It was hard because they were giving me all these things to do, all these movements, and I was like, 'I can't do that!'"

Cheryl Baker is the second confirmed celebrity for Dancing on Ice

Cheryl is the second celeb confirmed for the upcoming revival. Brooke, who plays Sophie Webster in Corrie, was revealed during This Morning on Monday. The 25-year-old said: "I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like 'I can do this, I can do that' and they'll be holding onto the sides. I've been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I'll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!"

The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to return in January 2018, hosted once again by This Morning favourites Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. This year's judges have been confirmed as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.