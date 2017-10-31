Prue Leith accidentally reveals GBBO winner – and fans are having a meltdown The celebrity food writer congratulated the winner on Twitter

Prue Leith has accidentally revealed who won Great British Bake Off, some ten hours before the finale aired. The celebrity cooking expert took to Twitter to congratulate the winner – who we are not revealing – in a post that read: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win." She concluded her post by writing "Bravo" and adding the name of the triumphant baker.

Prue soon became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans disappointed that the winner had been revealed too early. "As someone who works in social media, having heart palpitations on behalf of Prue Leith," wrote one fan, while a second tweeted: "Oh my word. Obviously a mistake but @PrueLeith has just ruined tonight’s #gbbo final for me and whoever else saw her tweet that’s just been deleted. Nightmare!" Another joked: "I’d like to thank Prue Leith for tweeting who the GBBO winner is, because now I can watch United on the big telly with no guilt later."

Several posted hilarious tweets of Mary Berry, who was replaced by Prue, 'celebrating' Prue's mistake. One photo showed a cheeky-looking Mary licking her finger, with the caption: "When you finally work out Prue Leith's Twitter password." Another fan shared a GIF of Mary holding her fist up in the air in triumph. "Live shot of Mary Berry hearing about the Prue Leith Twitter gaffe," it was captioned.

The Twitter slip-up comes after Prue confirmed she is returning as a judge in the next series, alongside Paul Hollywood and hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. The Great British Bake Off finale will air on Tuesday night at 8pm. Sophie Faldo, Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey are the remaining three contestants who are going head-to-head for baking glory.