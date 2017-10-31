Liam Payne reveals real reason behind his and Cheryl's awkward X Factor exit Cheryl made a surprise appearance on this week's X Factor

Liam Payne has revealed the truth behind his awkward exit from the X Factor stage on Saturday night. Following his performance, the One Direction singer headed straight towards his girlfriend Cheryl in the audience, while show host Dermot O'Leary continued to present the live ITV show. Speaking to Mirror Online at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday, Liam explained the reason for his bizarre exit. "Producers told me to go this way and it looked like I was going out the front, bossed off the stage and took my missus and buggered off," he shared. "But that's what I got told to do and I got so much stick for it. It was hilarious, storming off the stage and taking my missus."

Viewers took to Twitter to question the post-performance departure, with one writing: "Bit unprofessional Liam, coming off the front of the stage during a live show to leave with your girlfriend #xfactor". Another said: "Why did Liam just walk off the stage like that to Cheryl, I thought he was going to propose." One follower noted: "#XFactor people don't get upset because Liam and Cheryl left the show early, don't forget they have a small baby to go back to."

Cheryl has recently returned to the spotlight after giving birth to her first child, baby Bear, in March. Over the past few months, the former X Factor judge has been keeping a low profile whilst enjoying motherhood in private. "It changes your life completely but in the most amazing way," she recently told The Sun. "But I've had the best six months of my life. Really." On Saturday, Cheryl looked every inch the doting girlfriend as she appeared in the X Factor audience to support Liam, who sang his new single on the show. Cheryl was also a guest judge on the talent show a week earlier, helping friend Simon Cowell choose his final three acts.