Guess which stars have signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox!

The stars who have signed up for this year's Celebrity Gogglebox have been revealed! Ed Sheeran will feature, alongside the likes of Jeremy Corbyn and Liam Gallagher for a special edition of the popular programme. Revealing his excitement about his involvement, Ed said: "I'm such a huge fan of Gogglebox so it's going to be weirdly surreal to actually be part of it." The special edition of the Channel show is part of Cancer Research UK's Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign. Ed, 26, will sit on the sofa alongside fellow musicians Example and Big Narstie.

Oasis rocker Liam will be accompanied by his mum Peggy and son Gene, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton. The 45-year-old confirmed: "It's an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox - especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer." His brother Noel Gallagher famously took part in the celebrity special in 2014 with British models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Liam later took to Twitter to make a dig at his brother, writing: "A platform to get mouthy I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares get a grip as you were LG x."

Show bosses are hoping the opinionated rocker, who has previously admitted to being a huge fan of Love Island, will provide "TV gold". A source told The Sun: "Liam is one of the most opinionated celebrities ever. To get him talking about current shows will be TV Gold. If he's half as ruthless as he is on Twitter, viewers will be in for a treat." It has also been revealed that sports stars Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will appear in the one-off special, as well as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Celebrity Gogglebox will air on Friday 3 November at 9pm on Channel 4.