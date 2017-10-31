Coronation Street cast impress in Halloween outfits Stars of the ITV soap got creative with their costumes

Coronation Street favourites including Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, and Shayne Ward, who plays her estranged partner Aidan Connor, got into the spirit of Halloween over the weekend – and they looked fantastic! Taking to Instagram, Catherine shared a photo of her and Shayne wearing matching gowns and black wigs, which she captioned: "#Halloween #twins #scaryastoast @shaynetward - that Hair!!!" Their efforts went down a treat with fans, who took to the comments section to praise their outfits. One wrote: "You two are brilliant and so funny," while another said: "Love you both on Corrie, hope you get back together." A third added: "Lol that is scary!"

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward dressed in matching outfits

Fiz Brown actress Jennie McAlpine also got creative with her costume, and enjoyed a night out with former Corrie actress Suranne Jones. Suranne took to her own Instagram page to share a photo of Jennie dressed up as a witch, complete with a lace witch hat, captioning the snap: "Happy Halloween .. #glamourwitch @jenniemcalpine."

Jennie McApline dressed as a glamorous witch

Tina O'Brien, meanwhile, ensured her little girl's birthday – which falls close to Halloween – was one to remember, and impressed with a spook-themed party. The actress, who shares daughter Scarlett with former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas, posted a number of photos from the celebrations on her Instagram account, which included one of Scarlett's impressive birthday cake, which was decorated with pumpkins and ghosts. She also shared a number of pictures of Scarlett, who was dressed as a zombie school girl – complete with faux scars, blood and a pair of cobweb glasses.

Captioning the images, doting mum Tina wrote: "Zombie school girl Halloween birthday party." Fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with many observing just how much Scarlett looks like her famous mum. "Wow I thought it was you," one wrote, while another said: "Scarlett is the image of you on this hun, beautiful." A third added: "Omg your double!"