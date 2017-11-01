Dancing on Ice: Three new celebrities join line-up! Exciting news DOI fans...

Three new celebrity contestants have been added to the Dancing on Ice line-up. Jake Quickenden, Candice Brown and Max Evans will all be taking part in the upcoming series, it has been announced. Bake Off winner Candice, 32 and rugby player Max, 34, were both confirmed on BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Show, and have already begun training for the show, which will return to ITV at the start of 2018. "It's nerve-wracking!" Candice said. "I started my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on, my friends call me Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day-to-day!"

GBBO winner Candice Brown will be getting her skates on for the new series of Dancing on Ice

Max, whose brother Thom Evans competed in the 2014 series of Strictly, added: "I haven't done any skating since I was a kid and this is completely different having to skate on live television. I've had two training sessions which have hurt my feet a lot. We've all had a dance, which is familiar territory, but skating is so not…"

Scottish rugby star Max Evans has also joined the 2018 line-up

Jake, meanwhile, was confirmed as the sixth celebrity competing in the show during a live appearance on Lorraine. The 29-year-old – who previously appeared on The X Factor in 2012 and 2014 and was runner-up in series 14 of I'm A Celebrity – admitted he was "terrified". "I had my first training session yesterday," he told his host. "I was freezing! Ice is cold! But it was amazing, the coaches are unbelievable. I just feel so lucky that I've been asked to do it. I'm so buzzing, I can't even explain. It's my mum's favourite."

X Factor's Jake Quickenden admitted he was "terrified" ahead of the competition

Jake, Candice and Max join previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker and Love Island's Kem Cetinay. The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to return in January 2018, hosted once again by This Morning favourites Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. This year's judges have been confirmed as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.