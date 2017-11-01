Our Girl viewers react to devastating season three finale Our Girl fans took to Twitter to discuss the shocking events of the episode

WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Our Girl fans tweeted their devastation on Tuesday night after fan favourite, Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino), was killed off in the season three finale. After finally reconciling with Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan), the character was killed by a bomb while escaping an enemy attack in Kabul. Although Georgie attempted to revive him, he died in her arms, and viewers were quick to discuss the tragic turn of events in the episode.

Fans were devastated after Elvis died

One fan wrote: "Waited a series for Georgie and Elvis to get back together only for him to die," while another added: "I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY'VE KILLED ELVIS I knew it would happen and I'm still so shocked." Others suggested that they didn't want to watch another series without the character, with one writing: "Never… watching #OurGirl again, how could they think killing Elvis off is a good idea. Absolute joke." Another person tweeted: "'#OurGirl will return with another series next year'. Well I don't want another series without Elvis why kill him off?"

Our Girl will return for another season

Michelle tweeted a snap of herself behind-the-scenes with Luke following the episode, writing: "Season 2 finished! Thank you so much for all your lovely comments. Feel very lucky to be part of such a great show. #elvisandgeorgieforever." Fans praised Michelle's impressive acting during the episode, with one tweeting: "Amazing acting from all tonight and genuinely felt the pain you were portraying. Georgie and Elvis forever," while another wrote: "Take a bow Michelle, absolutely fantastic series... give us the good news and tell us you'll be carrying on."

A mini-series of the popular drama will air in 2018, and Our Girl creator Tony Grounds told RadioTimes what viewers can expect, revealing that the new show will be set in Nigeria. He said: "When they arrive in this village, some schoolgirls have been taken. That north part of Nigeria is controlled by Boko Haram whereas the south is government-controlled. So they go there and are embroiled in a situation that tries to free the schoolgirls."