Mollie King finally addresses rumours of a romance with Strictly's AJ Pritchard The dance partners have been romantically linked in recent weeks

Mollie King has finally addressed reports she is dating her Strictly Come Dancing partner AJ Pritchard. The 30-year-old Saturdays singer was asked about her relationship status in a new interview with Women's Health, but insisted to the publication that she is still single. "I don't feel like I need somebody, but I obviously would love somebody," Mollie admitted. "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl." Of her plans for the future, she added: "I mean, I definitely want children, 100 per cent, so I feel that's probably the only thing I tie to age."

Mollie and 22-year-old AJ have found themselves at the centre of romance rumours ever since they were partnered together on the BBC show, thanks in part to their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor. They further fuelled speculation this week as they were pictured leaving the Pride of Britain Awards in the same taxi. Mollie later shared a photo of the pair together, writing: "Such an incredibly inspiring night last night at the Pride Of Britain awards. Congratulations to all the winners, you are our true heroes of this country."

AJ's dad Adrian has previously opened up about his son's friendship with Mollie, telling the Mirror: "They're having a lot of fun. They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do." He also revealed that the pair often go for coffee and walks around London together during breaks in their training.

However, Mollie's bandmate Frankie Bridge admitted she had "completely missed" the rumours. "Everyone's been saying that apparently she's got a romance with AJ, and I'm like, 'Well she has not told me!'" Frankie told HELLO! Online in September. "The thing is with them, at least there can't be the 'Strictly curse' because they're both single, so if they do get together then good on them, but as far as I'm aware, they're just friends. But I suppose, we'll see."