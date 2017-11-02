Are Ant and Dec returning to I'm a Celebrity? ITV drops big clue Ant McPartlin spent two months in rehab earlier this year

ITV have dropped the biggest hint yet that Ant and Dec are returning to I'm a Celebrity, by sharing a promo video on Twitter. In the short teaser, the popular double act could be heard shouting, "Let's get ready to jungle!" Fans had previously feared that Ant McPartlin would not be co-hosting the reality TV show this year, after he spent two months in rehab battling an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. It seems Ant is ready to return to work; station controller Kevin Lygo also recently confirmed that the TV star is on the mend. "Ant is doing really well and we are expecting him to return for I'm a Celebrity," Kevin said at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

Ant, 41, has opened up about his addiction. The Britain's Got Talent host spoke to The Sun on Sunday, revealing how he hid his troubles from those close to him and his fans. "I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs – I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous," he said. "The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself.'"

Ant and Dec could be heard shouting, "Let's get ready to jungle!"

Following his stint in rehab, the presenter flew to LA to continue his recovery. His absence meant that filming for I'm a Celebrity was delayed until he returned to the UK. A promotional shoot was scheduled to take place in early October at London's Pinewood Studios but it was put on hold.

Members of the I'm A Celebrity crew are set to fly out to New South Wales in the next couple of weeks to start preparations for the 17th series of the show. Current 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt, former campmate and 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and former 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash will present the show's spin-off, I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp.

Meanwhile, stars who are rumoured to be joining the line-up include Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, reality star Megan McKenna and former politician Ed Balls.