Zoe Ball had Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara in hysterics during Tuesday's episode of Strictly: It Takes Two. The TV presenter was chatting to the Strictly dance stars about their time in the competition, when she received a phone call from her son Woody, live on air. Retrieving her vibrating phone from behind a cushion, Zoe exclaimed: "Someone's ringing me, I'm so sorry!" She then added: "It's my son! Let me just turn my phone off…" It wasn't just Aston, Janette and the It Takes Two crew tickled by the moment, fans were quick to discuss the funny incident over on Twitter.

"Funniest moment on #ItTakesTwo when @ZoeTheBall's son rings his mum while she's at work," one viewer wrote. A second added: "@ZoeTheBall #ItTakesTwo Zoe u r amazing… funny…cracked up when Woody called u on prog 2nite! U r inspiration for overcoming bad times." A third remarked: "@ZoeTheBall loved your son ringing you in the middle of ITT when he must have known where you were!"

Things soon got back on track on the BBC spin-off show, with Zoe asking Janette and Aston if there was any rivalry with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez. "We're really supportive of each other," Janette replied. "We literally rehearse in studios right next to each other so we're constantly going backwards and forth and we show each other's routine and cheer each other on. It's really nice."

The pair also reflected on their Halloween performance, while saw them dance the Paso Doble to Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, earning them a score of 38 from the judging panel. "That's the highlight of my Strictly journey so far," JLS star Aston admitted.

