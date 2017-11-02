Strictly's Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez: the truth behind 'feud' rumours The pair are said to have fallen out over fellow competitor Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing stars Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez found themselves at the centre of explosive headlines this week, following reports that they are embroiled in "full-blown screaming matches" over Gorka's rumoured romance with Gemma Atkinson. But nothing could be further from the truth, a Strictly insider has confirmed to HELLO! Online. The source revealed: "This is complete nonsense. Alex and Gorka are getting on really well – they're definitely pushing each other in the rehearsal room to be the best they can be and create amazing routines. And as for the rumoured 'war' with Gemma, that is laughable. They hang out together backstage every Friday and Saturday."

STORY: Debbie McGee responds to rumours of romance with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice

Strictly's Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez are 'getting on really well'

Just last month, Alexandra broke her silence on rumours of a romance between partner Gorka and fellow competitor Gemma, and refuted claims there was any animosity. "Apparently I am [fuming and raging]!" she told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "I don't know where he has time to have anything going on. You literally can't believe anything you read. You can't believe those things."

STORY: Mollie King finally addresses rumours she is dating Strictly's AJ Pritchard

The 29-year-old went on to state that all the celebrities and dancers get on well, but insisted that her and Gorka’s focus is on the competition. "It's a lot of fun and there's a lot of love with every single contestants on the show. For me, my concern is making sure Gorka and I are fully in tune with each other and were having so much fun, we won't let anything get in the way. We're focused."

Gorka has been romantically linked to fellow Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson

Her comments followed reports that Gemma, 32, has grown close to Gorka, 27, during her time on the BBC dance show. The pair have not addressed the latest romance reports, although they have been posting photos together at the gym on their Instagram pages. "Gorka and Gemma are together," a Strictly insider told The Sun's Dan Wootton. "It's the talk of the make-up room. Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She's very ambitious and is nervous about it all."

STORY: Zoe Ball makes funny faux pas on Strictly: It Takes Two

However, last month Gemma did raise doubts over her relationship status when she dined out with her rumoured ex, Ryan Giggs. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo showing her enjoying an intimate dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley, Manchester. Smiling for the camera, the actress was pictured with Ryan, her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec and two other companions. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."