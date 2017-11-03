Dancing On Ice: eighth celebrity contestant revealed The GMB presenter is the latest star to join the competition

Dancing on Ice's latest celebrity contestant has been revealed. Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford is the eighth star to sign up for the ITV show, with the news announced live on air as Alex presented his segment from the ice rink at the Natural History Museum. "I literally started training on Tuesday so I'm at the beginning of my journey," he admitted. "I'm actually finding out who my partner is after this show so I'm really excited. I've wanted to do this show for ages. It's been the biggest secret I've ever kept. [My son] Cruz is seven and I told him I was doing it when I found out and I said, 'Look you've got to keep this as a big secret, you can't tell anyone' and he's not told a single person, I'm so proud of him – but now he can go and shout about it in school."

Alex Beresford made his Dancing on Ice announcement live on Good Morning Britain

The 37-year-old TV presenter joins previously confirmed contestants including Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent, Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and Love Island's Kem Cetinay. Also taking part in the 2018 revival series are Scottish rugby player Max Evans, X Factor and I'm A Celebrity favourite Jake Quickenden and former England cricketer Monty Panesar.

Monty was the seventh celebrity contestant to be announced, and he admitted he was "very excited" to be taking part in the show. The 35-year-old sportsman said: "This is a great opportunity to keep myself fit and motivated and try a different sport. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be very exciting."

The weather presenter is the eighth celebrity to join the 2018 line-up

The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to return in January 2018, hosted once again by This Morning favourites Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. This year's judges have been confirmed as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Jason Gardiner and one remaining judge.