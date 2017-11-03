Olivia Colman shares her excitement after landing coveted role in The Crown It was recently confirmed that Claire Foy will hand the reigns to Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman has shared her delight after landing the coveted role of Queen Elizabeth II in popular Netflix drama, The Crown. The 43-year-old, who will replace Claire Foy in the third series, admitted she is relieved that the secret is now out in the open. "I have remained ridiculously excited since [she found out she had got the part]. I'm trying to be cool," she told RadioTimes.com. The star added: "I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan]. I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights - and so I was very excited."

Olivia Colman is set to replace Claire Foy in The Crown

The Crown: We spent the day at filming location Audley End House

When asked if Claire had offered her any words of advice, Olivia replied: "She was just very supportive. She said I'll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable. Because they were all amazing, so I'm just full of fear because you don't want to be the one who screws it up. She's lovely and she said I can call her anytime." Claire, 33, received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the British royal, leading her to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress during this year's award season. She will reprise the part in the upcoming series two, set to premiere later this year.

Claire has played the monarch for the first two seasons of the hit drama

The Crown follows the story of the British royal family, beginning in 1947 with Elizabeth's engagement to Prince Philip and gradually progressing through her reign. Seasons three and four will be set after 1963, with Olivia, 42, taking over as the show moves towards present day and the character naturally ages. It has not yet been revealed who will take over the role of Prince Philip from former Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

WATCH: Claire Foy returns as the Queen in series 2 of The Crown

Loading the player...

Season two of the period drama, which will take place between 1955 and 1964, will also focus on Princess Margaret's relationship with Lord Snowdon, played by Vanessa Kirby and newcomer Matthew Goode. It is likely that the show will delve into his infidelities before and after his marriage to the princess. The Crown will also feature the fallout of the Kennedy assassination as Michael C Hall takes on the role of US President John F Kennedy and Jodi Balfour as his wife Jackie. The Crown will return to Netflix on December 8.