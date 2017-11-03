Jamie Lomas confirms Hollyoaks exit – but will his character be killed off? The actor, 42, confirmed that Warren's last week is next week

Jamie Lomas has confirmed that next week will be the last time viewers will see him playing Warren Fox, for now at least. The Hollyoaks actor, who plays the resident bad boy on the soap, confirmed that he is bowing out of the show. During an appearance on This Morning, Jamie, 42, revealed that he has finished filming and his final scenes will air over the next few days.

"It's Warren's final week next week and there are so many twists and turns in these episodes. Him and Sienna love each other but they can't be together," Jamie told presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. "He is such a fun character to play. I've been very fortunate. Bryan Kirkwood is a huge friend of mine and is such an amazing person. In creating Warren, Hollyoaks has done such an amazing job and I am eternally grateful to them for giving me that opportunity."

Jamie's character Warren is currently embroiled in a very tense storyline. His pregnant ex-girlfriend Sienna is due to give birth, but Warren has kept her captive in a remote cottage for the past few weeks. Fans will have to wait and see whether Sienna manages to escape in time to deliver her twins in a hospital.

Jamie, who also starred in EastEnders for two years, spoke about his reason for leaving the soap. The actor first appeared on Hollyoaks from 2006 to 2011, and after a hiatus returned to his role as the iconic villain in 2016. "It's just to try other things really. I like to go in, have a little time there, and then come out and try something else. Maybe I will go back, who knows?" said Jamie. When asked if that meant his character isn't being killed off, the actor teased: "We will have to wait and see but I think I've just given you that!"