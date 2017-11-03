EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Beale comes face to face with evil James Willmott-Brown Kathy Beale will be taunted by James Willmott-Brown next week

Kathy Beale is in for a shock in EastEnders very soon. In newly-released pictures, the beloved Albert Square resident - who is played by Gillian Taylforth - will be shaken when a ghost from her past, the evil James Willmott-Brown, comes to taunt her. It's evident that the businessman, who raped Kathy back in 1988, wants to get revenge as he shows no remorse for his past actions.

Kathy Beale will face James Willmott-Brown in EastEnders soon

Over the past few weeks, James (William Boyde) has been on a mission to slowly take over the Square with the help of his family and revenge is the first thing on his mind with Kathy. James ran the Queen Vic pub when he first joined the soap then became Kathy's boss, going on to rape her in a traumatic attack. Speaking of his return to EastEnders, William said: "I’m delighted to immerse myself once more in the fascinating world of soap land."

Earlier this year, former boss Sean O'Connor hinted that Kathy will be involved in a huge plot. He told Metro at the time: "I'm very, very excited about a massive story for Kathy. She is a legacy character and is embedded in the DNA of the show. Having resurrected Kathy for the Live Week, I felt that we must give her an extraordinary reason for coming back to Walford." He added: "So that's what we've been working on over the past few months. The story we have for her is absolutely brilliant and it's all to do with her being Kathy Beale." In 2015, Kathy returned to Albert Square - much to the surprise of everyone, but most of all her son Ian. She seemingly came back from the dead after almost a decade.