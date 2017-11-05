Cheryl 'in talks to replace Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor' – find out more The star may replace Nicole Scherzinger if she leaves the show

Since Cheryl appeared alongside Simon Cowell at X Factor's Judges' Houses in the South of France, viewers have been wondering if the singer will make a permanent return to the show. Now a new report by The Sun reveals that Cheryl could be preparing to sign a huge £1.5million deal to sit on the judging panel once more, with Nicole Scherzinger possibly leaving the show after this series. HELLO! Online has contacted Cheryl's rep for comment.

Cheryl modelled in the L'Oreal fashion show in Paris

A source told the paper: “It looks like Cheryl will be back next year. Simon knows Nicole is likely to leave and he wants a big name, and some much-needed glamour on the panel." The source added that Simon knows Cheryl would be popular with the audience and he wants to secure the deal soon. Louis Walsh is also said to want Cheryl back on X Factor.

Cheryl with Simon Cowell at Judges' Houses

In an interview with The Mirror, Nicole said: "If I don't come back it's not because I don't love it. It's because I'm a singer first. Every artist needs that time out to reflect." The star added that she travels a lot with work, which can feel lonely. Nicole recently spoke to HELLO! Online about her X Factor colleagues, saying: "They are family, we love each other, we really do. We have dinners, we hang out and we sit and chat all day during auditions."

Nicole Scherzinger at the Pride of Britain Awards

Perhaps Nicole is thinking of a change next year – if so that would free up a judging spot for Cheryl, who is back in the limelight after giving birth to her baby boy Bear in March. Cheryl's partner Liam Payne recently told The Sun that Cheryl is looking into work opportunities: “We’re all edging for her to get back to work, it’s just finding the right time and the right way to do things."