Alex Jones wows in vintage look for charity – see the snap!

Alex Jones is known for her glamorous style and wears an array of stunning outfits when presenting The One Show, however on Sunday the star opted for a different look altogether. Alex dressed up in a vintage ensemble for Children in Need and shared a snap of herself on her Instagram Stories.

The mum-of-one looks fabulous in an old-fashioned beret, her hair swept across her face and retro eyeliner. She completed the look with a double-breasted red coat and scarf, captioning her photo: "Very early morning vintage! All for #childreninneed."

The presenter was at the start of the annual Bonhams London to Brighton vintage car run in Hyde Park and looked just the part in her throwback outfit. Alex was joined on the buses by Chris Evans for the event to raise funds for Children in Need. Chris was there with his wife Natasha Shishmanian and their sons Eli and Noah.

Days earlier, Alex had shared photos of her son Teddy's first Halloween. The TV host made sure that her little boy's first Halloween was extra special, and celebrated the occasion with a family party. Alex shared a series of images on her Instagram account, including one of her and husband Charlie Thomson looking the part with pale face paint and faux bloodied clothes, and one of Teddy, seven months, dressed in a red waistcoat and purple cape.

Happy Halloween from the Jones/Thomson's 👻🎃💀 Ted loved his first Halloween party with his cousins. A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

The Welsh TV star is currently working on a new book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, based on her experiences of motherhood. Alex told fans earlier this year: "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."