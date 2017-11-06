Holly Willoughby shares pride as husband Dan Baldwin wins BAFTA Dan's production company received an award for All Round To Mrs Brown's

Holly Willoughby is usually the one being feted for her TV work. But it was the turn of her husband, Dan Baldwin, to take centre stage at the weekend. On Sunday night, This Morning star Holly took to Instagram to celebrate after her husband's production company, Hungry Bear Media, scooped a Scottish BAFTA for the comedy show Mrs Brown's Boys. Dan, who works as managing director of the company, was pictured posing with creative director Juliet Denison following their win, with Holly writing: "Couldn't be more proud of my wonderful husband tonight… Well done @allroundtomrebrowns and everyone at #hungrybear @juliet.denison @neilmoonmccallum @andyprice… only gone and won a #bafta."

Holly Willoughby shared a photo on husband Dan Baldwin following his BAFTA win

Dan started out in television at the BBC, working as a researcher on Live & Kicking. He went on to become a Series Producer at the BBC at the age of 26, was Head of Programmes and Production at MTV by 29, and was working on Ministry of Mayhem when he met his future wife Holly, aged 31. In 2014, he established Hungry Bear Media alongside colleague Juliet and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and share three children

Of course, Holly, 36, is no stranger to winning awards either, and her on-screen partnership with Phillip Schofield has led to huge success for their flagship programme, This Morning. This year alone, the hit ITV programme won at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show.

Holly and Dan have been married since August 2007, and are parents to three children together: Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester.