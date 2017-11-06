Stacey Solomon missing boyfriend Joe Swash as he leaves for I'm a Celebrity's Extra Camp The Loose Women panellist, 28, shared a hilarious video on Instagram

Stacey Solomon has bid farewell to her boyfriend Joe Swash, who is en route to Australia to present I'm a Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp. The singer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, telling fans how much she's going to miss him over the next five weeks. Stacey wrote: "My baby @realjoeswashy is on the way to the airport, off to Oz for this year's #ExtraCamp! 5 weeks I'm going to miss you soooooo much but I know you'll have the best time EVER and do a bloody brilliant job!

"Plus I know you'll be thinking of me as we have so many memories there... get your best crab impression on and side step on the beach for me! I love you baby! I can't wait to watch you and the gang @scarlett_moffatt @joeldommett what a brilliant line up." Stacey had uploaded a video showing Joe accidentally whacking her in the head as he spun around. She joked: "But watch your heads guys he packs quite a punch. Love u all."

Stacey shared the hilarious clip on Instagram

Last year, Joe and Stacey, who were crowned King and Queen of the Jungle respectively during their appearances on the show, presented the I'm a Celebrity spin-off together. This year, Stacey has been replaced by I'm a Celebrity's 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt. Scarlett confirmed the news in October, saying: "After last year's jungle experience, which was a dream come true, I can't believe I'm so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it's going to be so much fun." On Monday, she also shared a photo of herself preparing to go to the airport. "We're off woo," she wrote.

This year's I'm a Celebrity contestants have not yet been announced, although a few names have been bandied around. Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, reality star Megan McKenna and former politician Ed Balls are all on the rumoured line-up. Meanwhile, it's highly likely that Ant and Dec will return to present. Following a stint in rehab, it seems Ant is on the mend and ready for his TV comeback.