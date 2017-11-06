Dancing On Ice: Tenth celebrity contestant revealed! Another star has been added to the 2018 line-up

The Dancing on Ice 2018 line-up has a brand new addition. British athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton is the tenth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming new series, with the news announced during a live interview on Radio 1Xtra. Speaking about her place in the competition, 28-year-old Perri said: "It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I'd never be able to run again, and that was not nice to be told. Now that my body feels good, I've been given a challenge, an opportunity, I'm going to give it my best shot. I came across [fellow contestant] Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills… I'm better than him!" She added: "I'm most excited about the costumes!"

Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton is the tenth celebrity to join the Dancing on Ice line-up

Perri is a track and field athlete who competes in the 400m hurdles and the 400m sprint. She is the 2013 European Indoor Champion in the 400m and won a 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medal in the 4 x 400m relay. Perri joins previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford and Donna Air.

Donna, girlfriend of Kate Middleton's younger brother James, was the ninth star to be announced, confirming the news during an appearance on Friday's Loose Women. "It's absolutely terrifying!" the 38-year-old mother-of-one admitted. "It's exciting though, it's looking like it's going to be a great series. It's really difficult. Apparently my posture is terrible so I've got to work on that. I need to build more core strength. My daughter's like, 'Oh no mum, you're going to be so embarrassing!'"

GALLERY: Dancing on Ice: Surprising stars who took part in the ice skating show